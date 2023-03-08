Jump to content

Inquest opens into death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey

Pat Hurst
Wednesday 08 March 2023 10:17
Brianna Ghey, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington in Cheshire, who was found in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire (Handout/Cheshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

An inquest into the death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey has been opened and adjourned.

Brianna, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of February 11.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on July 10.

Neither accused can be named because of their age.

At a brief two-minute hearing at Warrington Coroner’s Court, Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, opened and adjourned the inquest into Brianna’s death until after the trial and set a date for a pre-inquest hearing on August 17.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, the senior investigating officer for the incident from Cheshire Police said: “The investigation is a murder investigation and two individuals have been charged with the murder of Brianna.”

He confirmed the teenager was found “unresponsive” by members of the public in the park and paramedics attended and confirmed the date of death.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, results of which were given at the hearing on Tuesday.

Brianna’s identity was confirmed by her mother Esther, the hearing was told.

No family members were present at the hearing.

Brianna’s funeral will take place on March 15 in Warrington.

