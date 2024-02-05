What the papers say – February 5

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of a 68-year-old woman who was killed by two dogs features alongside a variety of stories on the front of the nation’s newspapers on Monday.

The Metro, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead with the death of Esther Martin, who was killed by two suspected XL bully dogs.

The Daily Telegraph reports that 40 migrants on the Bibby Stockholm have converted to Christianity among “fears” that migrants are “claiming” to change their religion to stay in the UK.

The Daily Mail echoes the pleas from the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, who said her daughter would still be alive if children were better protected from the internet.

The i leads with Jeremy Hunt’s defence budget spending boost to bolster military power in the Red Sea.

While The Guardian says the US attacks on Iranian-back militias are just the beginning.

Elsewhere, Iran used two of the UK’s biggest banks to “covertly” move money to evade sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell said the US did not give his sister a fair trial ahead of her appeal hearing in March, the Independent reports.

The Sun says a Premier League star was admitted to rehab to address an addiction to nitrous oxide.

The Times runs with a survey that showed eight in 10 Britons want a digital health passport.

And the Daily Star says the weather will bring “three seasons” this week.