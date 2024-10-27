Education Secretary ‘open-minded’ over smacking ban but no legislation planned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Education Secretary has said she is “open-minded” to a ban on smacking children but the Government has no imminent plans to change the law.

Bridget Phillipson indicated she would like to hear more from experts on how such legislation could work – a change in tone from the previous Tory government which said it was up to parents to discipline their children.

It comes after Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza said a ban is a necessary safeguarding step and suggested similar measures already in place in Scotland and Wales should be adopted in England.

Asked whether she supports that proposal, Ms Phillipson told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: “We are considering it, but this is not an area where we intend to bring forward legislation any time soon.

“I’d be keen to hear from the Children’s Commissioner and from others about how this would work. I’m open-minded on it. It’s not something we intend to legislate on, but I think we do need to look at how we keep children safe.”

She said measures set out in the Children’s Wellbeing Bill, which will be brought forward “by the end of the year”, will address many of issues relating to children’s social care and safeguarding.

The previous Tory government said it did not condone violence of any kind towards children but that there were “clear laws in place to prevent it”, and argued parents should be trusted with their discipline.

But campaigners have called for an end to the legal defence of “reasonable chastisement” set out in the Children’s Act of 2004, which parents are allowed to claim if prosecuted.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s, which has long called for a smacking ban, welcomed the Education Secretary’s remarks.

Chief executive Lynn Perry said: “We are pleased that a ban on smacking children in England is under consideration.

“All violence against children is unacceptable. We know it is harmful for children’s health and development and there is also strong evidence that it influences their attitudes towards violence.

“It’s time for children to be legally protected from physical punishment everywhere in the UK.”