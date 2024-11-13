Government supports ‘single-sex exemptions’ based on biological sex – Phillipson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Government has committed to supporting single-sex spaces, with service providers able to make exemptions on the basis of biological sex.

“We will make sure that providers can continue to support single-sex exemptions,” equalities minister Bridget Phillipson told the Commons.

Her comments came in response to a question from shadow equalities minister Claire Coutinho who pressed the Government to clarify the definition of sex.

Can the Government assure the House that it’s clear that the definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 means biological sex? Shadow equalities minister Claire Coutinho

On Wednesday, Ms Coutinho said: “In the election, the Conservative Party committed to clarifying the definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 to protect women’s rights.

“At the end of this month, For Women Scotland vs Scottish Ministers will be heard in the UK Supreme Court, this case will have far-reaching consequences for sex-based rights.

“So, can the Government assure the House that it’s clear that the definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 means biological sex?”

This Government is proud of our achievements in legislating for the Equality Act. We will make sure that providers can continue to support single-sex exemptions Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson

During women and equalities questions, Ms Phillipson replied: “I won’t comment on ongoing cases, but what I can be clear to her about is that the Equality Act 2010 does set out that providers, for example, have the right to restrict access to service on the basis of biological sex.

“This Government is proud of our achievements in legislating for the Equality Act. We will make sure that providers can continue to support single-sex exemptions.

“And it is important that providers have clarity in this area, and I’ll be happy to work with her to make sure that is the case.”

Campaign group For Women Scotland have taken Scottish ministers to court over the definition of a “woman” in the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018.