Free childcare rollout not ‘plain sailing’ for parents, says Education Secretary

Government-funded childcare support may not be “plain sailing” for working parents, the Education Secretary has warned.

Bridget Phillipson said early years support is her “number one priority” in Government, but her department claimed it must find around 85,000 more childcare places by September 2025 compared with 2023, to expand its free childcare offer.

The Government will fund 15 hours per week of free childcare for eligible working parents whose children are between nine months and two years old from Monday September 2, in addition to an existing similar offer to parents of two-year-olds and 30 hours of free childcare already offered to parents of children aged three and four.

From September 2025, the Department for Education has committed to funding 30 hours of free childcare for most working parents of children between nine months and school age, in line with commitments made by the former Conservative administration.

“This inherited plan comes with significant delivery challenges,” Ms Phillipson said.

“I must warn that for some parents it will not be plain sailing, and while I am excited to see children starting nursery for the first time, or parents being able to increase their working hours, the work for government starts now.”

Around 20 areas need double the increase in childcare hours than the national average, and “a handful of further areas” need three times the increase.

“Work is under way with local authorities to make sure the right local plans are in place to deliver for parents and families,” a Whitehall source said.

Ms Phillipson also said: “I’ve already said that early years is my number one priority.

“That’s why we are delivering the childcare rollout I know will be such a help to hard-pressed parents, with 15 hours of early education per week for nine-month-olds and above from next week, alongside more wraparound childcare for school children.”

She added: “Over the next year, I will be working flat out with my team to ensure the next phase of the rollout is possible – doubling parents’ childcare entitlements to 30 hours a week.”