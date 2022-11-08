Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brighton Marathon organisers to go into administration, says council

Brighton and Hove City Council said it had informed Grounded Events, which runs the annual race, that it was withdrawing permission for future events.

Ben Mitchell
Tuesday 08 November 2022 14:24
Brighton has hosted a marathon since 2010 (Alamy/PA)
Brighton has hosted a marathon since 2010 (Alamy/PA)

The company behind the Brighton Marathon is calling in the administrators after failing to pay outstanding debts, according to the local authority.

Brighton and Hove City Council has said it had informed Grounded Events, which runs the annual event, that it was withdrawing permission for future events.

More than 12,000 runners have taken part in the race which has taken place each April since 2010 apart from 2020 when it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

We are committed to hosting a Brighton Marathon next year

Brighton and Hove City Council spokesperson

According to the most recent filing with Companies House, Grounded Events owed £1.2 million for the 2021 financial year.

Recommended

It has also been reported that last year’s winners of the race held in the East Sussex city had not been paid their prize money.

A council spokesperson said: “We are committed to hosting a Brighton Marathon next year.

“But we have made it clear to Grounded Events that we will not provide full landlord’s consent for the use of city space unless they fulfil the criteria we have set out for them.

“This includes the settling of all outstanding debts from previous years.

“We are aware that they now stated their intention to appoint administrators as a protective measure.

“We are meeting them later this week to understand the implications of this in terms of their request to run the Brighton Marathon next year.”

Grounded Events has been approached by PA for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in