Man to appear in court charged with assault after Brighton counter protest

Ian Ward, of Portslade, is accused of common assault, affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Monday 12 August 2024 10:50
Ian Ward will appear at Crawley Magistrates Court (PA)
Ian Ward will appear at Crawley Magistrates Court (PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a counter protest in Brighton.

Ian Ward, 53, of Old Mill Close, Portslade, will appear in court also accused of common assault and affray, after the 2,000-strong demonstration in the East Sussex city on August 7.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A Sussex Police spokesman added: “Police officers and PCSOs will continue to provide a visible and reassuring presence across the county and anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to local officers or report online.”

People are asked to quote Operation Skylark when contacting the force via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

