TikTok star’s inquest could be delayed ‘for years’ amid 88 deaths probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A deaf TikTok star’s inquest could take years to conclude, a coroner warned, amid a police investigation into 88 deaths linked to lethal chemicals bought online to assist suicide.

Imogen Nunn took a substance and died in Brighton, East Sussex, on January 1 2023.

The 25-year-old raised awareness of hearing and mental health issues on her social media accounts, which attracted more than 780,000 followers.

Last year the National Crime Agency (NCA) launched an investigation into the deaths of 88 people in the UK who bought products from Canada-based websites that were selling substances to assist suicide.

At a pre-inquest review on Friday, Sussex Police Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson asked for a short postponement.

Any delay, if it is suspended, we’re talking for years not months Senior Coroner

He told the hearing he was “assisting the NCA in relation to unlawful supply of a substance nationally which has national ramifications”.

“This case, along with 88 others, is part of that national investigation.

“We’re conscious of the impact on Immy’s family.

“However, due to scale and breadth of the investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) are really in an early stage of considering the facts in all cases.

“The offence being investigated is assisting or encouraging suicide,” he said.

Coroners are legally bound to suspend inquests if requested by the CPS.

Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “I am aware the family really want this case to go ahead and proceed without further delay.

“Any delay, if it is suspended, we’re talking for years not months.

“If the CPS decide to go ahead then clearly it’s going to take a long time for criminal charges to be concluded.”

Canadian Kenneth Law is due to stand trial in Ontario facing a string of murder and aiding suicide charges.

Law, who is also being investigated by police in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, has been accused of selling lethal substances and sending more than 1,200 packages to people in 40 countries.

Another pre-inquest review into Ms Nunn’s death is due to take place on September 4.