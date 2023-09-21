In Pictures: King delivers historic address to French senate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has pledged to do whatever he can to strengthen the “indispensable relationship” between the UK and France in a historic address to the nation’s senate.

Charles became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber on the second day of his state visit to Paris and Bordeaux.

In a speech delivered in English and French, the King told of the “friendship and warm familiarity” between the two countries, as well as the unity on issues such as climate change and foreign military aggression.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, launched a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.