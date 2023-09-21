Jump to content

In Pictures: King delivers historic address to French senate

Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, launched a new Franco-British literary prize.

Pa Reporters
Thursday 21 September 2023 14:34
The King takes his seat during a visit to address parliamentarians in the Senate Chamber (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The King has pledged to do whatever he can to strengthen the “indispensable relationship” between the UK and France in a historic address to the nation’s senate.

Charles became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber on the second day of his state visit to Paris and Bordeaux.

In a speech delivered in English and French, the King told of the “friendship and warm familiarity” between the two countries, as well as the unity on issues such as climate change and foreign military aggression.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, launched a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

