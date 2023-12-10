Fire at Bristol Airport car park destroys vehicles and causes flight delays

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fire at Bristol Airport car park destroyed vehicles and caused flight delays on Sunday.

A parked car caught fire in the silver zone car park at 10am, the airport said in a statement.

The fire spread to a small number of vehicles.

There were no injuries, the statement said, and the fire was put out by emergency services.

“We’re contacting the owners of any cars that were damaged,” the airport said.

It added that no flights were cancelled as a result of the fire, and the delays were “minor”.

Bristol Live reported a statement from Avon Fire and Rescue Service that 11 cars were on fire, with four or five vehicles “completely destroyed”.

The airport runway was closed briefly as a result.