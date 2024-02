Three young siblings found dead at home in Bristol died of knife injuries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The three children who were found dead at a home in Bristol died from knife injuries, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

Seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead at a property in the Sea Mills area of the city on Sunday.

A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital.

In a statement released on Friday, Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “The loss of such young children, who had their whole lives ahead of them, is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with their family and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“Our specialist liaison officers will continue to provide their next of kin with any help and support they need.

“Over the past few days, forensic post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the children. We can now confirm the cause of death for each child was knife injuries.

“A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation into the incident is “progressing at pace”, the force added.

Ms Hayward-Melen said cordons in Blaise Walk had been lifted and a mobile police station would open in the Sea Mills area on Saturday and Sunday.

She previously told reporters that police believed the findings to be an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider community.

A vigil is due to be held later on Friday in memory of the children.

Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following the tragic events which took place in the Sea Mills area of Bristol last weekend, we received a referral from Avon and Somerset Police on Tuesday due to prior police contact with those involved over a period of time, the most recent being earlier this month.

“We have now thoroughly assessed all the available information and we have returned the referral to Avon and Somerset with no requirement for an investigation.

“This is because the police do not appear to have been the primary agency involved with the family and there was no police contact in the 10 days prior to the deaths. We have asked the force to re-refer the matter should any further information come to light during any subsequent multi agency reviews .

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by this terrible incident.”