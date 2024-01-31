Popular art experience undergoes expansion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A multi-sensory art experience is preparing to welcome visitors after undergoing an expansion.

The OUTERverse walk through fantasy at Wake The Tiger in Bristol will open on February 2 having taken a year to build.

It is adding an extra 1,000 square metres’ experience to the current site, which has attracted almost 300,000 visitors since launching nearly two years ago.

Graham MacVoy, managing director at Wake The Tiger, said: “We are counting down the days until we launch.

“We’re so proud of what we have achieved over the past 18 months, and this expansion is a natural progression for us here at Wake The Tiger.

“When you have so much creativity and talent all working together under one roof, you have to focus that energy somewhere.

“We wanted to combine connection, memories and spirituality into a journey that will blow people’s minds, where every moment promises breathtaking visuals and awe-inspiring concepts beyond imagination.

“Our new ‘Astral Tours’ offer a unique opportunity to go on a trip into the unknown to foster a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of life.

“Developing this second stage has been a wonderful process. Words can’t describe what to expect, so Bristol is just going to have to come and see it for themselves.”