Thousands queue to get limited edition Banksy T-shirts

Shops in Bristol were selling shirts for £25 plus VAT in aid of four people facing trial over criminal damage to the Edward Colston statue.

Rod Minchin
Saturday 11 December 2021 11:55
People queue outside Rough Trade in Bristol (Jacob King/PA)
People queue outside Rough Trade in Bristol (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of people have queued outside shops in Bristol to buy limited edition T-shirts designed by world-famous street artist Banksy

Five stores across the city were each selling several hundred of the grey souvenir shirts, in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston

The shirts have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, with debris and a discarded sign nearby and Bristol written above.

Customers in Rough Trade in Bristol with their Banksy T-shirts (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Banksy said proceeds from the sale would be given to the four people facing trial next week in the city accused of criminal damage.

Recommended

In a post on Instagram, Banksy said: “Next week the four people charged with pulling down Colston’s statue in Bristol are going on trial.

“I’ve made some souvenir shirts to mark the occasion. Available from various outlets in the city from tomorrow. All proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint.”

Bristol-based Banksy said sales would be limited to one per person and each T-shirt would cost £25 plus VAT

The names of the five shops – Frontline Video in St Paul’s, Hakuna Matata, That Thing, Friendly Recs and Rough Trade – were announced on Saturday by local radio station Ujima Radio.

Hundreds of people queued outside the Rough Trade record shop in Bristol, among them were brother and sister Tom and Rosie Levins.

Milo Ponsford, Rhian Graham and Jake Skuse (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Archive)

“When we got in the queue, I don’t think we were really confident,” Miss Levins said.

Her brother added: “I collect all the Banksy stuff I can get hold off. When stuff comes up in Bristol and you get a chance…”

On Monday Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21, face trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 last year, before being dumped in Bristol Harbour and later recovered by Bristol City Council.

Recommended

Charges allege that the four defendants, without lawful excuse, jointly and with others, damaged the statue of Edward Colston, a listed monument belonging to Bristol City Council.

It is claimed that the defendants committed the offence “intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in