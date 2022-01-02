E-scooters damaged in New Year’s Day warehouse blaze

It took eight fire engines to control the blaze at an industrial unit in Bristol where Voi scooters were being stored.

Tess de La Mare
Sunday 02 January 2022 11:51
Voi rental e-scooters are a popular mode of transport in Bristol (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Voi rental e-scooters are a popular mode of transport in Bristol (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Hundreds of rental e-scooters have been damaged after a blaze broke out in a Bristol warehouse on New Year’s Day.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) was called to a “significant fire” at an industrial unit in the suburb of Brislington at around 12.30pm on January 1.

The unit was being used to store hundreds of pink Voi e-scooters, which are a popular mode of transport in the city and can be found on most street corners.

Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder were deployed to the scene, AFRS said, and it took 12 firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Recommended

They were supported by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and environmental health officers from Bristol City Council.

The last crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

AFRS said 200 of the scooters had been removed from the premises.

It said while many were blackened by smoke, it was unclear how many had been damaged beyond repair.

At this stage it is not known what caused the fire, AFRS said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in