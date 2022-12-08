Jump to content

Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display

The Brailsford siblings have raised more than £90,000 for charity decorating their mother’s Bristol home over the years.

Claire Hayhurst
Thursday 08 December 2022 13:34
The display features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes (Ben Birchall/PA)
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.

Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.

They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.

It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.

There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.

The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.

Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk.

