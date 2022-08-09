Forgotten railway station toilets reopened to ‘alleviate pressure’
The facility at Bristol Temple Meads was sealed in the early 1990s and only rediscovered in 2019 during station improvement work.
Network Rail said the men’s toilets on platforms 10 and 12 at Bristol Temple Meads were last used in the early 1990s before being sealed during building work.
They were rediscovered in 2019 while improvements to the station were being carried out.
A complex restoration was required to bring them back to public use due to their dilapidated condition and Bristol Temple Meads’ status as a Grade I-listed building.
The toilets have been converted into a facility for women.
Andy Philips, who manages the station for Network Rail, said: “We’re pleased that passengers at Bristol Temple Meads will now be able to access these new facilities, which will alleviate pressure on the existing female toilets in the station subway, which can get busy at peak times.
“With more improvements on the way for Bristol’s iconic station in the future, we’re happy that we can offer these expanded and improved facilities for our passengers.”
