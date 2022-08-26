Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bristol Zoo extends opening hours ahead of closure

Bristol Zoo Gardens will close to the public for the last time on September 3 at 5.30pm but will open at 9am next Friday and Saturday.

Rod Minchin
Friday 26 August 2022 07:39
The fifth oldest zoo in the world is extending its opening hours ahead of its imminent closure (PA)
The fifth oldest zoo in the world is extending its opening hours ahead of its imminent closure (PA)
(PA Archive)

The fifth oldest zoo in the world is extending its opening hours ahead of its imminent closure.

Bristol Zoo Gardens will close to the public for the last time on September 3 at 5.30pm but, due to soaring demand, will open at 9am next Friday and Saturday.

Bristol Zoological Society, the charity which owns and operates the zoo, will create a new attraction at its Wild Place Project site, just off Junction 17 of the M5.

Simon Garrett, head of public engagement, said: “These last few days will mark a moment in the city’s history.

Wendy the elephant was very popular with visitors to the zoo for many years and was taken for walks on Whiteladies Road (Bristol Zoo Gardens/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

“Bristol Zoo Gardens has been a staple part of Bristol life for 186 years and recognised globally.

“Thousands of families will have memories dating back decades. For many, the zoo has been a significant part of their life.

“This week marks the end of a momentous chapter. In recognition of that, we want to give as many people as possible the chance to say their goodbyes before the gates close.”

Many wish to wave goodbye to the zoo’s famous occupants, including the penguins, seals, lions, tree kangaroo, meerkats, and Livingstone fruit bats, which will start moving to their future homes once the zoo has closed.

Some animals, such as the gorillas and red pandas, will stay at the Clifton-based zoo until their enclosures are built at the new site.

Since opening its gates to the public in 1836, it has been home to tens of thousands of animals and earned international acclaim for its conservation breeding programmes.

More than 90 million people have visited over the 186 years – and introduced to the much-loved animals that have lived at the 12-acre attraction.

Among them was Zebi the Asian elephant, who arrived in 1868 and became renowned for removing and eating straw hats.

Many tourists come and see the zoo’s family of western lowland gorillas (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Archive)

Rajah, who replaced Zebi, gave rides to children for years.

Rosie the elephant was also very popular, and many locals have fond memories of riding her during the 1950s.

The zoo’s more recent elephants, Wendy and Christina, were known for being taken for walks to Whiteladies Road during the 1960s. And Roger, a rare black rhino, was the first black rhino born in the UK in 1958.

Recommended

Arguably Bristol Zoo Gardens’ most famous resident was Alfred the gorilla, who lived there from 1930 to 1948.

At the time, he was the only gorilla in captivity in the country and a very popular Bristol citizen. Now his taxidermic form stands in the Bristol City Museum and Art Gallery.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in