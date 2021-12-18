Brit Award nominations feature most women in a decade

Nominations for the Brit Awards 2022 feature the most women in more than a decade.

The nominations were announced during an hour-long special titled The Brits Are Coming on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday evening.

Presenters Clara Amfo and Maya Jama announced the shortlists for 13 categories.

Eighteen female artists or all-women groups have been nominated, just behind the 22 female acts given nods in 2010.

In 2000 and 2001, 18 female acts were also nominated.

During Saturday’s show, Anne-Marie, Joel Corry and Gracey, Glass Animals and Mimi Webb performed on stage.

The most nominated stars are Adele Ed Sheeran Little Simz and Dave – who are each up for four awards.

They will compete against Sam Fender for the inaugural artist of the year award.

Fender, Central Cee and David Guetta are each up for three awards.

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are each up for two and will battle it out against Taylor Swift for the international artist of the year award.

Sir Elton John received his first Brit nomination in 20 years, in the song of the year category for his collaboration with Dua Lipa – who is also nominated for the best pop/R&B act gong.

Other nominees include Joy Crookes, Coldplay, Little Mix and KSI.

The winners will be revealed at the Brit Awards ceremony on Tuesday February 8 at The O2 arena, which will be broadcast on ITV.