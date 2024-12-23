100,000 Christmas Day bus journeys expected when operators boost services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Expanded Christmas Day bus services mean passenger numbers across Britain are expected to reach 100,000.

Industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), which made the prediction, said more operators are running buses on December 25 this year to meet increased demand fuelled by a decrease in the proportion of young people able to drive.

Among the areas which will have fairly extensive bus services are Brighton, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

That is in stark contrast with the rail network, which completely shuts down for passenger trains on December 25.

Commercial operators are stepping up and running services Alison Edwards, CPT

The CPT said Christmas Day passenger numbers on local buses have grown from 60,000 in 2019 to 87,000 last year.

It expects the number of journeys to hit six figures this year because of the additional services.

Long-distance coaches will also run between towns, cities and airports across the UK.

National Express expects to run 340 services connecting 95 destinations on Christmas Day, while a majority of FlixBus’s services, linking 70 destinations, will also be operating.

CPT director of policy and external relations Alison Edwards said: “Buses and coaches are Britain’s most popular form of public transport.

“Where they see demand on Christmas Day, commercial operators are stepping up and running services.

“Although many of us may be putting our feet up for the day, there are plenty of people who want to get around – to visit extended family, to get to work, to visit friends in hospital or simply to get a breath of fresh air.”

Department for Transport figures show 22% of households in England in 2023 had no access to a car or van.

Separate statistics reveal just 29% of people aged 17-20 held a full driving licence last year.

That is down from 37% five years earlier.

A survey of people in that age range suggested the most common reasons for not learning to drive are the cost of lessons (38%), insurance (29%) and purchasing a car (28%).