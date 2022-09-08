Jump to content
In Pictures: Britain mourns death of the Queen

Flags were set at half mast and candles lit in tribute to the longest-serving monarch.

Pa
Thursday 08 September 2022 20:57
People gather outside the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)
People gather outside the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Flags were lowered to half mast on buildings across the UK, lights were dimmed and crowds gathered to mourn and lay flowers in tribute outside royal residences after the death of the Queen was announced.

Members of royal household staff post a notice on the gates of Buckingham Palace announcing the death of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Royal Banner of Scotland above Balmoral Castle is flown at half mast following the announcement (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Within minutes of the news of the Queen’s death, members of the public young and old arrived at royal residences to lay flowers in tribute.

Flowers are left by mourners at the walls of Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

A bouquet of flowers is placed outside the British Embassy in Dublin following the announcement (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Members of the public lay flowers outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
A woman ties flowers to the gates at Buckingham Palace announcing the Queen’s death (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
Anna Pitt, chief executive of Birmingham’s St Philip’s Cathedral puts out a picture of the Queen. Mourners have been invited to reflect, say prayers and light a candle (Richard Vernalls/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sporting events were halted and players paid tribute after the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Flags are removed as a mark of respect after play was suspended during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
The players line up as the big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of the Queen, before the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B match at the London Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
An electronic sign alerts commuters at London’s Euston Station following the announcement (Brian Farmer/PA)
(PA Wire)
Flags are lowered to half mast outside the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Royal Banner of Scotland above the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh is flown at half mast
(PA Wire)
The Welsh flag is flown at half mast above the Government buildings in Cathays Park, in Cardiff Bay (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

