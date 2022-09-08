In Pictures: Britain mourns death of the Queen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flags were lowered to half mast on buildings across the UK, lights were dimmed and crowds gathered to mourn and lay flowers in tribute outside royal residences after the death of the Queen was announced.

Members of royal household staff post a notice on the gates of Buckingham Palace announcing the death of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The Royal Banner of Scotland above Balmoral Castle is flown at half mast following the announcement (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Within minutes of the news of the Queen’s death, members of the public young and old arrived at royal residences to lay flowers in tribute.

Flowers are left by mourners at the walls of Balmoral (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A bouquet of flowers is placed outside the British Embassy in Dublin following the announcement (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Members of the public lay flowers outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman ties flowers to the gates at Buckingham Palace announcing the Queen’s death (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Anna Pitt, chief executive of Birmingham’s St Philip’s Cathedral puts out a picture of the Queen. Mourners have been invited to reflect, say prayers and light a candle (Richard Vernalls/PA) (PA Wire)

Sporting events were halted and players paid tribute after the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Flags are removed as a mark of respect after play was suspended during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The players line up as the big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of the Queen, before the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B match at the London Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

An electronic sign alerts commuters at London’s Euston Station following the announcement (Brian Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

Flags are lowered to half mast outside the Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Royal Banner of Scotland above the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh is flown at half mast (PA Wire)