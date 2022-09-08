In Pictures: Britain mourns death of the Queen
Flags were set at half mast and candles lit in tribute to the longest-serving monarch.
Flags were lowered to half mast on buildings across the UK, lights were dimmed and crowds gathered to mourn and lay flowers in tribute outside royal residences after the death of the Queen was announced.
Within minutes of the news of the Queen’s death, members of the public young and old arrived at royal residences to lay flowers in tribute.
Sporting events were halted and players paid tribute after the announcement from Buckingham Palace.
