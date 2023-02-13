Former councillor reported to police by Britain First over alleged fraud

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Belfast councillor Jolene Bunting has been reported to the police by Britain First for alleged fraud.

It comes after Ms Bunting was disqualified from holding the office of councillor for three years last week by Northern Ireland’s local government watchdog.

The former councillor lost her council seat in the 2019 local government election.

Following a complaint made by Britain First leader Paul Golding, a Local Government Commissioner for Standards investigation found that Ms Bunting had wrongly claimed she had been fined by Belfast City Council for a stunt involving the then deputy leader of Britain First Jayda Fransen being filmed in ceremonial robes and sitting in the Lord Mayor’s chair.

Assistant commissioner Ian Gordon also found that Ms Bunting had altered her council payslip to make it appear as though a deduction of more than £500 was for the fictional fine, when in fact it related to deductions for her use of a council mobile phone.

After hearing all the evidence, Mr Gordon was satisfied that the payslip sent by Ms Bunting as proof of her alleged fine had been amended by her so that the words “members phone repayment” next to the amount of £545.38p could not be seen.

Ms Bunting is entitled to appeal over the ruling.

On Monday, Mr Golding said he has now reported Ms Bunting to the police for fraud.

He said he made the report and is waiting for an officer to make contact with him.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of fraud today, Monday February 13.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”