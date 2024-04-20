What the papers say – April 20

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conflict in Iran and an upcoming welfare crackdown for British taxpayers take the lead on Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, the Financial Times and The Guardian all focus on the conflict in the Middle East as tensions rise between Israel and Iran.

The Times splashes on a stamp duty shake-up from the Tories, with the party attempting to sway voters ahead of the General Election.

The Daily Mail and the i weekend splash on the Prime Minister pledging the biggest benefits crackdown in decades to defeat the UK’s “sick note culture”.

The Daily Express is rallying support behind Dame Esther Rantzen and her assisted dying Bill. The newspaper’s petition calling on MPs to vote on the proposed law now has 200,000 signatures.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with a piece on a Metropolitan Police threat to a Jewish man after he antagonised protesters who were peacefully marching for a free Palestine.

The Sun opts for a piece on Dele Alli’s ex-girlfriend Ruby Mae, who has recalled her horror as masked men broke in and robbed the former couple back in 2020.

And the Daily Star reckons rats are growing as big as cats and, as a result, are driving British bin men mad.