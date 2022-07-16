Jump to content
In pictures: Britain sizzles as record heatwave approaches

Predicted high temperatures have prompted warnings from officials.

Pa Reporters
Saturday 16 July 2022 20:24
Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Britons have made the most of the hot weather as forecasters warned of potentially unprecedented temperatures to follow next week.

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in Wales, the Midlands, the South East and south-west England as temperatures could jump to 31C in most places on Sunday, when an amber extreme heat warning comes into force.

Saturday kick-started the beginning of the heatwave, with Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens, in west London, recording the highest temperature of 29.1C.

Crowds enjoy the hot weather at Brighton beach in Sussex (Peter Clifton/PA)
(PA Wire)
A fan keeps cool with a colourful hat during the Vitality Blast T20 cricket semi-final match at Edgbaston Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of sunbathers at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)
Swimmers take a dip in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings in Nine Elms, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)
A sign over the A19 road towards Teesside warns over extreme weather as the UK braces for the upcoming heatwave (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)
Three men take charge of a steam-powered boat as part of the Bristol Harbour Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent, as temperatures continue to climb (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)
Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Crowds at the harbour wall enjoying the good weather during the Bristol Harbour Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
A sunbather makes the most of the hot weather on Saturday – but potentially punishing high temperatures are on the way next week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

