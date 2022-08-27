What the papers say – August 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The newspapers are dominated by the 80.06% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.

The Independent covers the news by saying Britain is facing a “dark winter ahead”.

FT Weekend adds the leap will send millions into poverty.

“Energy bills hit £3,500 with worst yet to come,” says The Times.

The Guardian covers the “winter catastrophe of rising energy bills” with an ominous warning from consumer champion Martin Lewis that “lives will be lost” as he condemned inaction by ministers.

The Daily Mail has more warnings for consumers – with economists telling the paper up to six million Brits could have their savings completely wiped out by the increase.

The Daily Telegraph‘s splash features an interview with the Chancellor in which he says the middle class will also need help to cover their energy bills.

The Daily Mirror carries a message to leaders over the energy bills crisis, telling them: “For heaven’s sake, do something.”

The Daily Express offers up a promise from the outgoing PM, Boris Johnson, that a “pipeline of cash” is on the way to help struggling families.

Tory frontrunner Liz Truss has done a “U-turn on energy handout”, reports i Weekend, but it adds six million will still lose their savings.

Elsewhere, The Sun claims Ryan Giggs’ ex partner was left “traumatised” after three men stole her £80,000 car.

And the Daily Star has Ozzy Osbourne claiming his Hollywood home is haunted.