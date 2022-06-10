55mph gales expected to take edge off warmer weekend temperatures
The unseasonable high winds are a result of a former tropical storm.
Britain could be hit by gales approaching 55mph as the remnants of a tropical storm move over the country, experts have warned.
The winds, which are expected to peak on Saturday, will stretch from western Scotland down to south-east England.
“This weekend’s quite windy – unseasonably windy actually,” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.
“So that is a little bit odd… This time of year you don’t really get quite such vigorous low pressure systems affecting the UK.”
The unsettled weather is the result of former tropical storm Alex, the Atlantic’s first named storm this year, which killed three people in Cuba at its height.
Scotland will bear the brunt of Alex, with gale force eight winds predicted to cause disruption to ferries.
“Today (Friday) we could see 50mph round the west coast of Scotland, and tomorrow we could see 50 to 55mph again,” Mr Partridge said.
“It’s bringing in some quite large seas as well – I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some sort of knock-on effect on ferry services.”
Gusts in the South East could reach 35mph, which Mr Partridge said was “typical” because “there’s actually going to be lots of sunshine around over the next few days”.
He continued: “Without the wind it would be really nice, but the wind will take the edge off a little bit.
“So that’s a bit unfortunate, but you can’t win them all, I guess.”
Nevertheless, the South East could see temperatures of up to 24C, while central and southern England will be around 22C or 23C.
Winds are expected to die down from Sunday, as the remnants of Storm Alex continue moving north.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.