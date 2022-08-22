Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months

BA has cancelled over 600 flights up to October 29 due to the extension of the Heathrow passenger cap, and thousands more over the winter.

Laura Parnaby
Monday 22 August 2022 18:34
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months due to the Heathrow Airport passenger cap and lower than expected demand over the winter period.

BA has cancelled 629 short-haul round trips up to October 29, after London’s busiest airport extended its 100,000 daily passenger limit due to staff shortages.

Around 5,000 BA short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport have also been cancelled over the winter period – around 8% of the airline’s flights up to March 2023.

British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

BA said those affected by the cancellations would be contacted by them and given an alternative flight or a refund.

Recommended

A spokesperson for BA said: “Following Heathrow’s decision to extend its passenger cap, we’re making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months.

“While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we’re protecting key holiday destinations over half term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October.

“In addition, we’re giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

“We’ll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.”

In July, Heathrow Airport imposed a passenger cap until September 11, meaning airlines had to cancel flights and limit seats on some journeys.

On August 15, the west London airport extended the cap until October 29.

Recommended

BA flight capacity has been reduced overall by around 13% between May and October this year.

Other airlines are also expected to make cancellations over the next two months.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in