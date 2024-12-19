‘Weir’ in this together: Ex-Lions call on fans to join MND fundraising challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings is one of four former British and Irish Lions calling on people to sign up for an exercise challenge to raise funds for research into motor neurone disease (MND).

Doddie Aid was set up in 2021 to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity founded by the late Scotland and Lions rugby player Doddie Weir following his diagnosis with MND in 2016.

The annual exercise challenge, which begins on January 1 and runs for five weeks, was started by Weir’s 1997 Lions team-mate Rob Wainwright and has so far raised £5 million for research into a disease that will affect one in 300 people during their lifetime.

According to the organisers, thousands of people have already signed up for next year’s event – but Hastings, along with fellow rugby greats Jamie Roberts, Tommy Bowe and Richard Hill, has released a video calling on more people to get involved.

The video, which features the Lions mascot Bill, sees the four Lions stars issue the rallying cry: “Weir in this together – sign up for Doddie Aid.”

Hastings, who won 61 caps for Scotland and captained the Lions tour to New Zealand in 1993, said: “Some Lions make their mark on the pitch, others do it off it, and some just transcend it all – and that’s the place Doddie has in the hearts of everybody in the Lions community,” he said.

“Players and supporters from all four nations are fully behind My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in its mission to find effective treatments and one day find a cure for MND.

“I hope they all kick off this massive Lions year in 2025 by signing up for Doddie Aid, and helping boot this devastating disease into touch.

“Come on, Weir in this together!”

Weir, whose shirt number was “5”, died in November 2022 aged just 52 after living with MND for six years, and was part of the 1997 Tour to South Africa.

Despite missing out on contention for a test place due to injury, he is feted for his famous “mistaken identity” line during the Living With Lions documentary about the tour.

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “There is certainly no mistaking the importance of Doddie to the Lions community and the support his foundation receives from his former team-mates, friends and fans from all four nations has made a huge difference in our ongoing pursuit of a world free of MND,” he said.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the Lions and the whole community for their unwavering backing.”

He added that he was he was “proud” the foundation had been announced as an official charity partner of British and Irish Lions Trust, ahead of the Lions’ tour to Australia next summer.

“The foundation is proud to be part of the Lions journey to Australia in 2025 and we expect to see plenty of blue and yellow Doddie tartan amongst the Sea of Red heading down under.

“2025 all starts with Doddie Aid and there’s no better way for the Lions community to make this year special than by signing up and helping us do it for Doddie.”

MND is a disease which affects the motor neurons of the nervous system.

It damages and attacks the nerves, meaning that messages being sent from the brain to the muscles no longer work. It is life shortening and mostly progresses rapidly.

Approximately 1,100 people are diagnosed with MND every year in the UK. Up to 5,000 adults in the UK are affected at any one time.

To sign up to Doddie Aid 2025, download the app or visit doddieaid.com.

For more information about My Name’5 Doddie Foundation visit myname5doddie.co.uk/