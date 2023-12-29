British woman and son killed after Mont Blanc avalanche hits ski resort area
Another skier, reportedly an instructor, has been left injured and a hiker was killed in a separate incident.
A British woman and her son have died after an avalanche swept through an off-piste area of a French ski resort.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed it was supporting the family of two Britons who died.
The 54-year-old mother and her 22-year-old son had been skiing with other family members, according to the Bonneville public prosecutor’s office.
Another skier, reportedly an instructor, has been left injured and a hiker was killed in a separate area after the avalanche on Mont Blanc.
An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of two British people who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”
The avalanche hurtled through an off-piste section of the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains ski resort on Thursday, according to the administration for the Haute-Savoie region.
A search-and-rescue effort was deployed, including around 20 rescuers, two dog teams, a doctor and two helicopters, lasting around five hours.
The avalanche may have been caused by cross-country skiers who were uphill, the Bonneville public prosecutor’s office said.
It added that a manslaughter investigation has been opened by police in Chamonix and that post-mortem examinations will take place in the coming days at the medical-legal institute in Grenoble.
The Associated Press (AP) reported that Saint-Gervais mayor Jean-Marc Peillex called weather conditions too unstable for such outings.
He told BFM television: “It rained, it snowed, it was warm. There are enough marked paths to ski on.
“It’s terrible what happened. A family is decimated, and we are very sad in Saint-Gervais.”
A 31-year-old hiker was found dead after falling on the slope of the Ecrins mountain range, AP reported.
According to the news agency, local broadcaster France-Bleu said rescuers explained the hiker had stepped away from hiking paths to look at mountain goats.