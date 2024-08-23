King adopts British Hen Welfare Trust’s one millionth hen

Support truly

The King has adopted the British Hen Welfare Trust’s one millionth hen – and named the bird Henrietta, the charity said.

The hen was rehomed at Highgrove Gardens, which surrounds the private residence of Charles and the Queen in Gloucestershire, along with 30 other birds on August 17.

Henrietta travelled there in a hand-crafted carrier created by award-winning British fashion designer Lulu Guinness, British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) said.

The charity works to rehome commercial laying hens and has done so in schools, community areas, prisons and back gardens across the country, “inspiring the British public to see hens as much-loved pets”.

According to BHWT, commercial laying hens are typically replaced with younger birds once they reach 18 months old to maintain maximum egg production – at which point the older animals are sent to slaughter.

Founder and CEO of the charity Jane Howorth said: “We’re thrilled that one million hens have been adopted and extremely pleased that Henrietta and her 30 feathered friends are heading to Highgrove Gardens.

“Helping a lorry load of 4,000 was my original target and we’ve exceeded my expectations by some margin.

“To think that so many hens have had a happy retirement gives me a great deal of pleasure as I’m sure it has for all the kind-hearted British supporters who’ve taken these deserving little creatures into their homes and hearts.

“From the day I started this charity, it’s been a privilege to meet and work with people who want to help hens and to work alongside the egg industry to champion hen welfare and free range eggs.”