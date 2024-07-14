Support truly

Three in five secondary schools have faced challenges when hiring qualified language teachers, a report suggests.

The recruitment of modern foreign language (MFL) teachers is a “major issue” for a third of state secondary schools in England, according to the British Council’s annual Language Trends report.

Addressing the shortage is “crucial” for equipping students with the language skills they need to thrive in society, the British Council has said.

The survey of teachers at 1,324 state and independent schools in England suggests that hiring qualified language teachers has been difficult for 60% of all responding schools.

The figure is higher in state secondary schools (63%) than in private schools (46%), the report suggests.

It's concerning that despite concerted efforts to recruit language teachers, schools are still struggling to find qualified staff Vicky Gough, schools adviser at the British Council

One state secondary teacher said they had not been able to find any experienced language teachers for several years and this year recruited the only candidate to be interviewed.

The survey also found that pupils at independent schools received far greater access to international engagement opportunities and language assistants than their state school peers.

Fewer than a quarter (24%) of state schools said they host language assistants, compared to more than two in three (68%) private schools, according to the report.

The survey also found only 27% of state schools said they had one or more partner school abroad, compared to nearly half (47%) of private schools.

Report author Dr Ian Collen, senior lecturer in modern languages education at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “International connections go hand in hand with successful language learning.

“It needs to be easier for schools to take pupils abroad on educational trips and for partner schools to visit us here in the UK.

“Language assistants can have a transformative impact on a school’s international outlook – we need to bolster this long-running and successful programme.”

The shortage of foreign language teachers is a significant issue which will need to be addressed if more pupils are to learn a language James Bowen, assistant general secretary at NAHT

Vicky Gough, schools adviser at the British Council, said: “It’s concerning that despite concerted efforts to recruit language teachers, schools are still struggling to find qualified staff.

“A shortage of language teachers threatens our ability to provide comprehensive language programmes in schools.

“Addressing this challenge is crucial for equipping all students with the language skills they need to thrive in a global society.”

The report also found that a quarter of schools said allocated language lessons have been affected by pupils spending extra time on literacy and numeracy.

One teacher said: “The timetable across all subjects is incredibly tight but languages often falls off due to staffing issues in a small school setting with only four teachers, which includes the individual who delivers languages.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “These findings reflect what we are regularly hearing from school and college leaders, that recruitment is becoming increasingly challenging.

“This is the case in most subjects, but modern foreign languages is particularly worrying and over the last two academic years only one third of the required trainee MFL teachers have been recruited.

“This shortage of teachers risks schools being forced to rely on non-specialist teachers or narrow their curriculum offer. This is clearly not conducive to language learning and the benefits this offers young people.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “There are real benefits to learning a foreign language and there is some superb language teaching in both primary and secondary schools.

“However, the shortage of foreign language teachers is a significant issue which will need to be addressed if more pupils are to learn a language.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Learning a language shouldn’t just be for those who can afford to pay for lessons outside of school.

“We are determined to drive high and rising school standards and the best life chances for every child, ensuring they have access to high-quality language provision.

“High-quality teaching makes the biggest difference to a child’s education and to their life chances which is why we are offering attractive bursaries for languages trainee teachers starting courses this autumn as well as resuming and expanding our flagship teacher recruitment campaign.”