Rescuers work to free whale entangled in rope
The alarm was raised on Thursday morning.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Rescuers are working to free a whale which has become entangled in a rope on the Isle of Skye.
A member of the public spotted the humpback in difficulty and contacted British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) at around 8.30am on Thursday to raise the alarm.
BDMLR medics are at the scene near Rigg on the Isle of Skye working to free the creature.
The charity urged people and boats to stay away from the area during the rescue operation.
A BDMLR spokeswoman said: “Current assessment shows the animal is visibly entangled in a rope and unable to swim freely.
“Members of our Large Whale Disentanglement Team have mobilised from across the UK and with the help of the local community and emergency services are now working to free the whale as soon as is safely possible.
“The situation is currently ongoing and we kindly request that members of the public (and those in boats) please do not travel to see the whale whilst access is needed for rescue operations.”
In November the Large Whale Disentanglement Team successfully freed a humpback whale that had become entangled in creel ropes in Loch Fyne.
Humpback whales are found in oceans around the world.
They can grow to around 18 metres in length and weigh up to 40 tonnes.