Robert Rinder tracks down family of Strictly partner after they fled Ukraine

Robert Rinder has tracked down the family of his former Strictly Come Dancing Partner Oksana Platero after they fled from Ukraine.

The British barrister and TV personality has been documenting his journey to eastern Europe on his social media accounts.

Rinder, 43, embarked on the trip to Poland’s border with Ukraine in a bid to help Platero’s family safely cross the border.

Platero, 33, has been unable to travel herself due to work commitments in America.

On March 16 Rinder revealed via his Instagram and Twitter accounts that he had found Platero’s grandmother and aunt.

He posted an image of himself hugging an elderly woman on his Twitter profile, with a caption saying: “Oksana’s family: Auntie Lidya and Grandma Zoya. We managed to reach them this morning with a wheelchair & some medical supplies.. Despite having nearly nothing.. they are ‘grateful for everything’.”

He later posted an image of himself with a Labrador to his Instagram account saying: “Oksana’s family have Tesla their puppy with them… ‘He brings us so much love that we forget the bad things’.”

Rinder and Platero competed on the BBC dancing show together in 2016, where they reached the quarter finals.

Earlier in the week Rinder spoke to Good Morning Britain from the Polish town of Przemysl.

He told the ITV breakfast show that he and his translator had both struggled to complete an online form required at the border from those fleeing the conflict.

He said: “People should know what happened in the past or we’re doomed to repeat it. I can tell GMB viewers and you that it is repeating itself.

“It’s hard to believe … that this is 2022.”

Rinder first announced he would be travelling to Poland on Twitter, where he wrote: “Oksana Platero my Ukrainian dance partner on @bbcstrictly gifted me so much.

Judge Robert Rinder and Oksana Platero during their time on Strictly Come Dancing (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

“Right now her grandparents are a week into their struggle to find sanctuary in a safe country.

“I’ll be trying to meet them on the border next week. They’re just a few of the millions who need us.”

Rinder was recently made an MBE for services to Holocaust education and awareness, after exploring the stories of Jewish families in a BBC series and speaking regularly in schools alongside survivors.