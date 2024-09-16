Harris calls for ‘momentum’ on Casement Park and says Ireland ‘ready to assist’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Irish premier Simon Harris has said there was a need to “look forward” in relation to Casement Park and said the Irish Government is “ready to assist”.

He said he was not ruling in or out further funds from the Irish Government for the redevelopment of the west Belfast GAA stadium.

The Taoiseach said there was “a real sense of disappointment to so many” that the British Government had decided against providing the funding needed to rebuild the stadium in time to host five matches as part of the Euro 2028 football tournament.

Speaking during a visit to Londonderry on Monday, Mr Harris said UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had given “serious consideration” to the decision.

What we now need to see is what the British Government and the Northern Ireland Executive want to do next Simon Harris

“In fairness to the new British Prime Minister, in many ways, he inherited this situation,” Mr Harris said.

“He and I discussed it in July in Chequers, we discussed it in recent weeks in Farmleigh (House in Dublin), and I know he did give it serious consideration.”

Mr Harris said there was now a need to “look forward” in relation to Casement Park and that the Irish Government “is open” to discussing what more can be done to help in relation to the site.

The Taoiseach on Sunday recommitted the Irish Government to the 50 million euro (£42 million) previously pledged to rebuild the sports ground.

When asked whether he was ruling out pledging further funding on Monday, Mr Harris said he was not ruling it out or in.

“The Irish Government is open to continuing to have conversations about anything more we can do to help, but we’re not quite there yet,” he said.

“What we now need to see is what the British Government and the Northern Ireland Executive want to do next.”

I think the priority is that Casement gets built Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein president

He said he had spoken to the president of the GAA, Jarlath Burns, and expects to meet GAA representatives in the coming days.

He said: “I’ll stay in contact with the First and deputy First Minister, and with Prime Minister Starmer, but let’s now try and get a bit of forward momentum going on this for once and for all, that’s what has to happen next.”

He added: “But what I’ve heard from everybody across the weekend is Casement is going to happen. Casement has to happen. The question is timelines, and the question is on what scale.

“We stand ready to assist in any practical way that we can.”

He said there was a need to ensure that Northern Ireland can still benefit from hosting the Euros.

“These two islands are going to host an incredible sporting spectacle, and that’s going to bring significant economic, tourist and sporting benefit to the island,” he said.

“We need to make sure all parts of this island benefit, and I’m not the expert on these issues, but we remain ready to assist in any way, shape or form we can, to make sure that Northern Ireland also benefits economically from hosting the Euros.”

Speaking in Dublin, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the Irish Government should be prepared to increase its financial contribution for Casement Park if required.

However, Ms McDonald insisted that the UK Government “can’t wriggle out” of providing money for the stalled redevelopment of the derelict GAA ground.

“I think the priority is that Casement gets built,” Ms McDonald told reporters in Dublin.

“Obviously, the British Government have to meet their commitments.

“I mean, they’re not going to do it now to the higher level for the European soccer tournament. (That’s) not OK, but that’s their call.

“The critical thing is that the North and that west Belfast gets this infrastructure.”