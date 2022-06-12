British teen achieves dream with victory in international freerunning contest

Travis Verkaik narrowly beat fellow Briton Ed Scott in the Red Bull Art of Motion competition, which took place in the Greek town of Astypalea.

Benedict Smith
Monday 13 June 2022 01:30
A teenager from Dorchester has seen his ‘dream come true’ by claiming victory in an international freerunning contest (Little Shao/ Red Bull Content Pool/ PA)
A teenager from Dorchester has seen his ‘dream come true’ by claiming victory in an international freerunning contest (Little Shao/ Red Bull Content Pool/ PA)

A teenager from Dorchester has seen his “dream come true” by claiming victory in an international freerunning contest.

Travis Verkaik, 19, narrowly beat fellow Briton Ed Scott in the Red Bull Art of Motion competition, which took place in the Greek town of Astypalea.

Scott, 24, has been the runner-up for three years in a row, but his title dreams were punctured by a poor showing in the second event.

Verkaik, who scored 15 points to Scott’s 14, said that coming top in the contest was “unbelievable”.

Travis Verkaik of the UK poses for a portrait at the Red Bull Art Of Motion in Astypalea, Greece on June 12, 2022. // Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120514 // Usage for editorial use only //

Recommended

“I used to watch Red Bull Art of Motion when I was only 11 years old with my friends and to win it is a dream come true,” he continued.

“When we were doing the 60-second video challenge yesterday, I had a great day, it was awesome and it helped towards me winning.”

The first event, the Exploration Challenge, saw the competitors create three videos showing off their freerunning style.

At the Spot Challenge, where Scott scored zero, they made a video performing parkour on the rooftops of Astypalea.

In the final event, the Live Challenge, they performed their best trick in under 10 seconds, and were marked on creativity, difficulty, flow, and execution.

Sydney Olson, 29, from the US, was crowned best female athlete, with the other podium spots filled by Lilou Ruel, 19, from France and Noa Diorgina, 17, a Dutch freerunner.

Olson said: “It feels amazing to win again, it feels like an out-of-body experience, it feels great.

Recommended

“The greatest feeling was stomping the run at the end, I tried to not let the occasion get to me.

“It’s been one of the most incredible weeks of my life.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in