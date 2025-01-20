What the papers say – January 20
Here are the biggest news stories making headlines on Monday.
The Hamas hostage release has dominated headlines this Monday, with British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari one of the first released.
The Times, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Mirror report on the hostage release, which included Israeli-British citizen Emily Damari who was released minus a few fingers.
The Metro, the Daily Express, the i , and The Guardian also report on the hostage release after “471 days in hell”.
The Daily Telegraph reports on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is pushing for a UK-US trade deal.
And the Daily Star splashes with the “deviants” of the fry-up world, who are putting gravy on their full English breakfast instead of HP sauce.