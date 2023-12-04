Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British teenager killed in Gaza while fighting for Israeli forces, says army

Binyamin Needham died on Sunday and was promoted to the rank of sergeant after his death, the Israel Defence Forces said.

Ellie Ng
Monday 04 December 2023 23:27
Undated handout photo issued by the IDF of Binyamin Needham, a British teenager who has been killed in Gaza while fighting for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Israeli army said. Issue date: Monday December 4, 2023.
Undated handout photo issued by the IDF of Binyamin Needham, a British teenager who has been killed in Gaza while fighting for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Israeli army said. Issue date: Monday December 4, 2023.
(PA Media)

A British teenager has been killed in Gaza while fighting for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Israeli army said.

Binyamin Needham, 19, died on Sunday and was promoted to the rank of sergeant after his death, the IDF said.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Mr Needham was born in England and moved to Israel when he was eight years old, with his parents and five siblings.

He was happy to defend the country

Binyamin Needham's sister Orly

The outlet quoted his sister, Orly, who said: “He was so proud, and he had just finished basic training.

“He was happy to defend the country.”

The IDF said his family has been notified.

Also among British nationals known to have died since Hamas’s attack in October while serving in the Israeli army is 20-year-old Nathanel Young.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has not been approached for consular assistance relating to Mr Needham’s death.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in