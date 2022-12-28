Jump to content

In Pictures: Gravy wrestling and bog snorkelling – the quirkier events of 2022

PA news agency photographers captured some of the more unusual aspects of British culture.

Pa
Wednesday 28 December 2022 07:48
Competitors take part the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl, in Rossendale, Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Competitors take part the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl, in Rossendale, Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

From ancient ceremonies involving flames and costumes, to traditional sports that have been battled over for hundreds of years, the PA news agency photographers have captured some of the more unusual aspects of British culture in 2022.

Rossendale in Lancashire hosted a slippery gravy wrestling championship, while the River Windrush in Gloucester became a watery pitch for an annual football match.

In Scotland, the students of St Andrews University had some good clean fun with their Raisin Monday foam fight, while in Wales the Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells provided the murky waters for the popular bog snorkelling competition.

