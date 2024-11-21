Silverware marked with AA badge for motoring pioneer set to go on sale
The George V charger crafted in 1922 features the badges of the Automobile Association and the Motor Union in tribute to Sir William Joynson-Hicks.
A piece of decorated silverware made for a “pioneer” of British motoring which was stolen but later found in a jeweller’s shop window is set to go on sale.
The George V silver presentation charger crafted in 1922 features the badges of the Automobile Association (AA) and the Motor Union in tribute to Sir William Joynson-Hicks, the chairman of the AA from 1907 to 1922.
It was part of the family’s silver collection until it was stolen from their home decades ago, later to be found in a shop window and returned to the family around 30 years ago.
The piece is set to be auctioned by Catherine Southon Auctioneers on November 27, with an estimated value of up to £12,000.
A spokeswoman for the Kent auction house said: “A significant piece of British arts and crafts history is set to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike as an important George V silver presentation charger by celebrated silversmith Omar Ramsden comes up for auction.
“Crafted in London in 1922, this masterfully wrought charger is not only a testament to Ramsden’s exquisite artistry but also a tribute to Sir William Joynson-Hicks’ remarkable contributions to British motoring.
“The charger is expected to draw strong interest from collectors of arts and crafts silver, motoring memorabilia, and British historical artefacts alike, given its rich provenance and significance.”