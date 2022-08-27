Jump to content
Scottish artists to have work showcased in British embassies around the world

The Government Art Collection is launching a five-year project to acquire works from new talent and showcase the best of British creativity.

Lauren Gilmour
Sunday 28 August 2022 00:01
Artist Alberta Whittle was among the pilot artists to have work shown in British embassies (Matthew Williams/PA)
(PA Media)

Scottish contemporary artists could see their work displayed in British embassies and government buildings around the world.

The Government Art Collection, part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is launching a five-year project to acquire works from new talent and showcase the best of British creativity.

British artists will see their work go on display in more than 125 countries to promote interest in the creative sector.

A project initially ran as a pilot scheme in 2020-21 when four Scottish artists, including award-winning artist Alberta Whittle and Glasgow-based painter Rabiya Choudhury were among artists from across the UK to be supported through the project.

More than 90 works were acquired through this pilot.

These are now on display in government buildings around the country and internationally in British embassies and residences including Paris, Ankara, The Holy See in Rome, and 10 Downing Street.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “As the Edinburgh summer festivals draw to a close, the international appetite for Scottish culture and creativity has never been more apparent.

“Through the UK Government’s extensive global network of embassies and residencies, this fantastic project will showcase the best of Scottish creative talent to the world and help raise the global profile of our outstanding homegrown visual artists.”

