What the papers say – November 3

The AI summit and the Covid inquiry take centre stage on Friday’s front pages.

Elon Musk, Rishi Sunak and the AI summit are dominating the headlines today, with The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Telegraph running front pages on the breakthrough event, designed to focus on the dangers of tech.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror have opted for fronts on the Covid inquiry, which heard claims that former health secretary Matt Hancock wanted to decide “who should live and die” if the NHS was overwhelmed.

The Daily Mail reports that former Cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has told of a powerful Tory known as “Dr No” and the grim goings-on behind closed doors at Number 10.

Fears are mounting over a planned November 11 pro-Palestinian march, the Daily Express reports, as concerns of violence on Armistice Day start to rise.

The i and the Financial Times have splashed on the Bank of England’s decision to hold the interest rate for the second consecutive time.

Metro ran with the wild weather bucketing down across the UK thanks to Storm Ciaran.

The Sun focused on Eastenders star Jessie Wallace, who went on a night out with notorious road rage killer Kenny Noye.

And the Daily Star leads with a complex rescue of “Britain’s loneliest sheep” who has been stuck on a Scottish cliff for more than two years.