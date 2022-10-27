Jump to content

Man hunted after attacks at Tube stations

Neither victim sustained serious injuries.

Sam Hall
Thursday 27 October 2022 21:34
A man who is a person of interest in connection with two assaults (BTP/PA)
(PA Media)

British Transport Police are hunting a man who assaulted one man at a Tube station and then pushed another on to the tracks at a different stop.

At 11.50am on Thursday, the first victim was assaulted by the man at Baker Street station.

Shortly after midday, the same man was seen at Finchley Road station, which is linked to Baker Street by the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines, where he pushed another man on to the tracks.

Police do not believe that any parties involved were known to each other and have released an image of the man they are trying to identify.

Detective Inspector Paul Watts said: “Following these concerning incidents, we want to trace this man at the earliest opportunity and we are appealing for the public’s help to establish his whereabouts.

“If you see someone matching this image, please contact police urgently by calling 999 and referencing 517 of 27/10/22. Please do not approach them.

“This investigation is moving at pace and we would like to reassure the public that we’ll have a highly visible presence of officers on the network in London throughout this evening looking out for your safety.”

