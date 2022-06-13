Appeal to identify man after girl, 10, sexually assaulted at railway station

British Transport Police issued CCTV images of a man.

Margaret Davis
Monday 13 June 2022 12:03
A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at Victoria station in London on Saturday, British Transport Police said (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a major London railway station.

British Transport Police issued CCTV images of the man that detectives would like to speak to and say they are “very confident” he can help with their investigation.

The girl was in Boots in Victoria Place Shopping Centre, in Victoria station, London at 2.50pm on Saturday when she was assaulted.

The man that British Transport Police are trying to identify. (British Transport Police/PA)

Detective Constable Tony Gittins said: “This is a particularly disturbing incident given the very young age of the victim, and we are working tirelessly to identify the person responsible and bring them in to custody for questioning.

“I would like to appeal for the public’s help in identifying the man in the CCTV images, who we are confident will be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 327 of 11/06/22.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

