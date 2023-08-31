Jump to content

Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni dies

The British rock band announced the news by writing ‘Jack Sonni Rest In Peace’ alongside a photo of the musician on social media.

Naomi Clarke
Thursday 31 August 2023 15:50
Guitarist Jack Sonni, of Dire Straits, playing in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year. The band announced Sonni has died (Alamy/PA)
Guitarist Jack Sonni, of Dire Straits, playing in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year. The band announced Sonni has died (Alamy/PA)

Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has died, the band has announced.

The British rock band announced the news by writing “Jack Sonni Rest In Peace” alongside a photo of the musician on Twitter, now known as X.

He was sometimes dubbed affectionately the “other guitar player in Dire Straits”, which was founded by Mark and David Knopfler, John Illsley and Pick Withers in 1977.

Sonni’s website describes him as “a writer, musician, nomadic raconteur, father and grandfather who has taken to heart the reality in the hard-learned lesson that Life is Short.”

It adds: “He has embraced a philosophy to Live Well and Live Now in pursuit of creating memorable moments with friends and family.

“And he is one who knows the supreme importance of hugging them while you can…because Tomorrow Never Knows.”

