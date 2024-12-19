More than half a million people study degrees by UK universities abroad – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The number of students studying degrees from British universities abroad has risen to nearly 600,000, a report has suggested.

The Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) said there needs to be better information and smarter regulation of students in transnational education (TNE), which includes distance-learning or overseas branch campuses.

The report from the think tank, sponsored by the University of Reading, explored the student experience of TNE offered by UK higher education providers in other countries around the world.

Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) data, which has been highlighted in the report, suggested the total number of students in UK TNE has risen every year between 2019/20 and 2022/23.

Around one in six (16%) students in UK higher education are now educated offshore, according to the report.

Of the 576,705 TNE students in 2022/23, around 25% were distance learners and 7% were at overseas branch campuses.

It is vitally important both for the students and for our wider reputation that qualifications delivered overseas are of a similar quality to those delivered here in the UK, with robust feedback loops and trustworthy regulation Nick Hillman, Hepi

More than two in five (43%) were in other arrangements, including collaborative provision.

The report said TNE can improve “the financial sustainability” of providers on its own terms by stimulating international student mobility to the UK.

UK universities have warned of significant financial concerns due to a drop in overseas students, who can be charged higher tuition fees.

The paper called for the Office for Students (OfS), England’s higher education watchdog, to consult on the best way to provide public information and reassurance about the quality of TNE.

Higher education providers should consider making greater use of external student surveys for TNE, it added.

The report found that there is “no public record” of TNE students’ chances of continuation within programmes, degree outcomes and graduate prospects.

It said: “Students, who may be paying considerably more to study through transnational education than they otherwise would need to be confident about the quality of an academic programme and where it is leading.”

Nick Hillman, director of Hepi, said: “Over half a million people study for UK higher education qualifications abroad. That is a huge vote of confidence in our education system.

“It is vitally important both for the students and for our wider reputation that qualifications delivered overseas are of a similar quality to those delivered here in the UK, with robust feedback loops and trustworthy regulation.”

In a foreword of the report, Dr Caroline Baylon, international pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Reading, said: “Wherever and however a student studies for their UK degree, it should be of an equivalent quality and experience to the UK and they should have the opportunity to feedback to the institution to allow for continuous improvement and enhancement.”

For too long, TNE success has been measured by enrolment numbers and institutional prestige, overlooking the learner’s journey Dr Nishat Riaz, British Council

David Carter, professor of TNE at the University of Reading and author of the report, said: “Transnational education is one of the most important ways in which UK higher education providers can do good in the world.

“Individual universities and other providers care deeply about their TNE students and gather detailed information about their experience.

“If we can unlock some of the learning held in the sector, there could be huge gains for accountability, the continuous improvement of academic provision and the global reputation of UK higher education.”

Dr Nishat Riaz, global head of higher education systems and internationalisation for the British Council, said: “For too long, TNE success has been measured by enrolment numbers and institutional prestige, overlooking the learner’s journey.

“This report emphasises a learner-centric approach, as in the British Council’s TNE Strategy, which prioritises equitable access, quality education and cultural exchange.

“By focusing on the voices of students, it provides insights into challenges and opportunities unique to TNE.”

Josh Fleming, director of strategy and delivery at the OfS, said: “The English higher education sector has a deserved reputation for excellence, and transnational education allows students around the world to benefit.

“The OfS regulates on behalf of all students at registered English universities and colleges, wherever they study. These students, in England and abroad, deserve to enjoy the fantastic experience that English higher education has to offer.

“As the report notes, we are planning to make substantial improvements to the data we collect on transnational education. We’re looking forward to working with the sector to ensure this results in effective regulation that protects students and minimises burden for institutions.”