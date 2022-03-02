Ukrainian Catholic bishop warns British people to avoid disinformation about war

British peoples can help the people of Ukraine by avoiding disinformation, the Ukrainian Catholic Bishop of London has said.

At a press conference at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said that Britons should speak to their neighbours about the conflict.

“One of the big things is that the people of the United Kingdom can make sure that they are listening to the truth and make a distinction between truth and disinformation,” he said.

“They can speak to their neighbours and speak to each other about what is going.”

He added that British people can also donate to reputable aid organisations.

“They can donate to reputable organisations assisting the humanitarian aid efforts both now and when refugees will be coming in,” he said.

People praying at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Olesya Khromeychuk, director of the Ukrainian Institute London, told the press conference that Ukrainian refugees were not a threat to the UK’s national security.

Instead she said that the influence of Russian oligarchs was the real threat to the UK.

“In this country we have a lot of individuals who spend a lot of money, especially in London, on property, and invest it in banks knowing that it will be safe because this is a country that respects the rule of law while they themselves do not.

“I am talking about Russian oligarchs.

“Aren’t they a security threat?

“Shouldn’t we be thinking of them?

“Some of them have been sanctioned, but not all.

“Surely that is the real security threat, and not just to Ukrainians but to the people of the UK.

“These people are influential in our politics here.”

Earlier, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall lit a candle and left floral tributes at the cathedral.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with bishop Kenneth Nowakowski (right) (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

They met with Bishop Nowakowski, as well as the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK.

The prince told those invited: “I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression.”

It is the second time in the past two days that the prince has spoken out about the conflict.

At the press conference, the bishop said the prince and the duchess had come to the cathedral to express their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“They had an opportunity to be in the cathedral and light candles and say a prayer.

“They met with Ukrainian volunteers who have been working very hard since the beginning of the war eight years ago.”