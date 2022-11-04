Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Britons to be lashed with rain over weekend as temperatures fall

Parts of the UK will see heavy rain during on Friday, which will start cold and frosty, before heavier, more widespread downpours over the weekend.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 04 November 2022 00:01
Parts of England have been hit by heavy rain while temperatures have dropped elsewhere (James Manning/PA)
Parts of England have been hit by heavy rain while temperatures have dropped elsewhere (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Britons are set to be lashed with rain over the weekend as temperatures turn colder.

The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the south-east until 6am on Friday, meaning flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, transport delays, and power cuts.

Up to 30-40 mm of rain could fall in the area, stretching from Weymouth to Canterbury in just a few hours overnight.

Parts of the country will then see further rainfall during the day on Friday, which will start cold and frosty, before heavier, more widespread downpours over the weekend.

Recommended

Aidan McGivern, of the Met Office, said: “Across the rest of the UK a ridge of high pressure is building in, the isobars are opening out and so lighter winds, clear skies and temperatures falling away.

“A few mist and fog patches first thing in places, but also low temperatures, low single figures and in some areas, a touch of air frost could get as low as minus 3C across sheltered parts of northern UK.

“Still some showers in the western fringes and showery rain, which will be slow to clear in the south-east corner where there could be some heavy rain until mid-morning.

“Eventually, it does clear and then blue skies for many except for the west, and specifically the north-west, and the exposed coasts where there will be some further showers coming through, not as lively as we’ve seen at times during the week.”

He said temperatures will remain lower than recently seen during the day, before bands of rain move in from the west on Saturday.

The Met Office website said: “Rain spreading east on Saturday, after a chilly start in the east.

“Rain then lingering across southeast England on Sunday; sunshine and showers, locally heavy, elsewhere.”

It comes after parts of London endured more than half a month’s worth of rainfall in one night as people woke on Thursday to downpours, flooded roads and transport problems.

Recommended

A total of 64mm of rain fell in Horsmonden in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, while some places saw more than 50mm of rain in a 24-hour period, the Met Office said.

In the South East of England, some train and underground services were hit by cancellations and delays.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in