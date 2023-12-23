Jump to content

Lottery ticket holder wins £15m jackpot just before Christmas

The winner matched the six main numbers in Saturday’s National Lottery draw.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 23 December 2023 21:34
The winner matched the six main numbers in Saturday’s National Lottery draw (Yui Mok/PA)
The winner matched the six main numbers in Saturday's National Lottery draw (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

Britons have been advised to check their lottery tickets after one lucky player scooped a £15 million jackpot just before Christmas.

The winner matched the six main numbers in Saturday’s National Lottery draw.

Andy Carter, of The National Lottery, said: “Brilliant news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s festive £15m ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot.

“That’s certainly something to cheer about this Christmas. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim tonight’s exciting jackpot prize.”

The winning Lotto numbers were 17, 29, 31, 40, 47, 56 and the bonus number was 44.

Set of balls six and draw machine Lancelot were used.

Two people also picked up £1 million after matching five numbers plus the bonus ball.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 10, 15, 16, 35 and the Thunderball number was 03.

One person scooped the £500,000 top prize by matching all five and the Thunderball.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.

