27% of Britons ‘comfortable’ asking for contributions to cost of Christmas meal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than one in four Britons would ask Christmas Day guests to contribute to the cost of the festive meal, a survey suggests.

Some 27% agreed they would feel comfortable asking their guests to make a financial contribution to the dinner, according to the poll for NatWest.

It found that £17 per head is the average going rate that Britons expect to charge friends and family for Christmas dinner this year, although this rises to £19.80 in London and as much as £27 in Scotland.

Some 38% of Britons are opting for potluck-style Christmas dinners, with 57% of this group saying they created a more communal and fun atmosphere.

More than half (53%) also said that it reduced the overall spending on the Christmas meal by having others bring a dish.

Meanwhile, 30% will be or have already bought second-hand gifts on re-sale platforms, and 48% have bought gifts early or during sales.

A quarter of respondents said they would consider re-gifting items they found to be unsuitable.

A quarter (25%) have stopped gifting extended family members, 19% have cut back on festive outings and 12% are limiting other holiday travel.

It’s brilliant to see families coming together and finding clever ways to keep the festive season affordable. After all, Christmas is about connection and togetherness, not how much you spend NatWest

No longer confined to office parties, Secret Santa has become a practical choice for families and friends, embraced by over a third (36%) of those polled, who set an average gift budget of £31.

Other than Secret Santa, the survey suggests £37.60 is the average amount to be spent on another person, rising to £39 in London and £43 in Northern Ireland.

NatWest urged people to have “honest conversations” about their finances to help manage expectations this festive season.

A spokeswoman said: “It’s brilliant to see families coming together and finding clever ways to keep the festive season affordable.

“We encourage everyone to talk openly about spending and to plan ahead – whether it’s using our Budget Calculator, or perhaps starting a ‘Christmas fund’ that little bit earlier to spread the costs.

“After all, Christmas is about connection and togetherness, not how much you spend.”

3Gem surveyed 2,000 Britons in December.