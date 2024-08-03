What the papers say – August 4

Support truly

A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday, which has featured heavily on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

Towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters on Saturday, with the story taking up the front page of the Mail on Sunday, the Sunday Express, Sunday People, The Observer and The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on the introduction of 24-hour courts to process those arrested in connection with violent unrest.

The Sunday Mirror splashes on calls for BBC boss Jim Davie to resign over the Huw Edwards child pornography scandal.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday reckons Britons are at their most intelligent when they are on the loo, according to the paper’s front page.