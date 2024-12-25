Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In Pictures: Foam, fire and festivals – the lighter side of 2024

Crazy races and fiery processions helped raise spirits through a difficult year.

PA Reporters
Wednesday 25 December 2024 10:00 GMT
Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Despite the backdrop of global wars and a continuing cost-of-living crisis, Britons still found time to have fun in 2024.

From racing through mud on lawnmowers to riding penny farthings while dressed in tweed, people up and down the country still found unusual ways to enjoy themselves.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the more bizarre activities of 2024.

